Taylor Schilling, the star of ” Orange Is the New Black “, is coming out

It has formalized its relationship with the artist Emily Ritz, she is leaving from the end of 2019.

To celebrate the pride month, which sees the LGBTQ community+ celebrate the love of the self, Taylor Schilling took to the floor to do his coming out. The interpreter of Piper in The orange Is the New Black has shared a photo of she and her partner, the artist Emily Ritz, on instagram, in order to formalize their relationship.

His partner was the first launched a beautiful snapshot in which the two women embrace, looking at each other with love in full nature. ” I could not be more proud to be at your side, written ago. Happy Pride to all ! “The actress, 35, was then repartagé the image in the story, the addition of several hearts.

“There is no part of me that can be labeled “

Remained very discrete about his sexuality in the past few years, Taylor Schilling fréquenterait Emily Ritz from the end of 2019, according to Just Jared. This is the first time that she has publicly stated his love for another woman.

“I’ve had relationships very serious, with a lot of different peoplehe breathed in the magazine Evening Standard in may of 2017. I’m a complete person. There is no part of me that you can label. I’m really not in a box, it seems to me very reductionist. I have a lot of love to give, and I have no hesitation to give it to you, no matter who. “