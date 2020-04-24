Taylor Swift: a live album out without her approval! Actually Taylor Swift

A new album recorded during a concert of Taylor Swift, held in 2008, has just been released this night. While this news should delight a large number of fans, unfortunately it had a bitter taste for the singer.

Taylor Swift does, in fact, not given his consent for the release of “Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008”. The singer informed his fans yesterday, on Instagram, with this message : “I am all the time to be honest with you so I just wanted to tell you that I have not approved this output. I have the impression that Scooter Braun and his financial support, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the family, Soros and the Carlyle group, have looked at the latest balance sheets and have realized that pay $ 330 million for my music was not exactly a very wise and they need money. In my opinion… Yet another case of greed without shame in these times of Coronavirus. So tasteless but very transparent.”