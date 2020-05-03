Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha… The stars are found in the American Music Awards 2018

The American Music Awards may be a competition to elect the best singers of the year in the United States, the stars present during the ceremony were not thought to face. On the contrary, the artists, hyper stylish, are broken behind the scenes and on the red carpet. This is the case of Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora, who took a pose sexy before attending the show.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, gave a big hug to her friend, Camila Cabello. She has also joined Cardi B wearing a dress very flowery. Lenny Kravitz also came to congratulate the interpreter of “Look What You Made Me Do” after his four victories. Bad Bunny and J Balvin have also posed together on the red carpet and then set fire to the ceremony with Cardi B on “I Like It”.