Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will be presented on Friday in line to celebrate the rights of LGBT+ – Actu Katy Perry

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry finally met at the same event! Even if they are not physically in the same scenario, the two stars will be the headliners of this show, virtual, titled Stonewall Day. The concert will be broadcast live on Friday, June 26, from 18: 45 to 21h (Paris time) on Facebook and YouTube.

Another of the great stars of the music industry is going to participate, such as Kesha, Demi Lovato, and Hayley Kiyoko.

Cynthia Erivo, Christian Sirian, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton, Sirian, George Takei and Lilly Wachowski will also take part in this commemoration digital, which will be presented by the supermodel trans activist, Geena Rocero.

It should be noted that the former president Barack Obama will deliver a message of support to the minorities, LGBTQ at the time of this livestream.