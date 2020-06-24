Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will be presented on Friday in line to celebrate the rights of LGBT+

(Relaxnews) – as the month of LGBT Pride ends in the united States, the big names of the music will occur practically in order to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969, and the marriage, for they all voted in 2015 in the united States.

The event, called Stonewall Day will be broadcast live on Friday, June 26, from 18: 45 to 21h (Paris time) on Facebook and YouTube.

The biggest stars of the music industry is going to participate, such as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kesha, Demi Lovato, and Hayley Kiyoko.

Cynthia Erivo, Christian Sirian, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton, Sirian, George Takei and Lilly Wachowski will also take part in this commemoration digital, which will be presented by the supermodel trans activist, Geena Rocero.

It should be noted that the former president Barack Obama will deliver a message of support to the minorities, LGBTQ at the time of this livestream.

Stonewall Day will be distributed free of charge, but users can make donations during the broadcast, which will be donated to associations that work for the young LGBTQ+, which have been severely affected by the crisis of the Covid-19.

“Since we launched the Stonewall Day three years ago, our goal has been to honor people who have had the courage to stood up and helped to launch the struggle for LGBT equality+. The spirit of the Stonewall rebellion is still alive in each one of us,” said Dr. Yvette C. Burton, president of Pride, in Vivo, in a press release.

Although many of the festivities in connection with the marches, pride events have had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, Billy Porter, and MJ Rodriguez, announced that they were going to participate in a virtual feast of three days and a fundraiser for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and of the black minorities LGBTQ+.

The event, titled “She’s a Riot” will be aired on Zoom on Thursday, June 25. Tickets are on sale Eventbrite.