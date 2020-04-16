Taylor Swift and Oprah join a large global event to celebrate the workers of the coronavirus

PHOTO FILE: 77th Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, United States, January 5, 2020 – Taylor Swift. / Photo taken on November 26, 2018 / REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey have joined in a television special world this weekend, which will recognize the efforts of the workers on the front lines of the epidemic, coronaviruses, announced Tuesday the organizers.

The event “One World Together “at Home”, a combination of music, comedy and stories of doctors, nurses and pharmacists, has also announced an event of streaming additional six hours, which will include appearances by major stars in the sport, including the british champion of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton, the player of american football women’s world Cup Megan Rapinoe, the skier of the world Cup Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and influencers of social media.

The event streaming of the April 18, before the two hour radio show which will be aired on several television networks in north american and international on the Saturday evening in the largest effort to date to show its solidarity with front-line workers.

All those who participate in the event, organized by the world health Organization (WHO) and the advocacy group Global Citizen, will appear at a distance because of the social distancing and closures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease that has killed more than 124000 people in the world.

“Our hope for the special is that everyone will walk away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment for ever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, shopkeepers and all those who are the backbone of our communities,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and ceo of the Global Citizen, in a press release.

Lady Gaga announced the event last week, but it has since developed considerably and now includes some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including Céline Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Buble.

Although the special is not presented as a public fundraiser, it also aims to encourage philanthropists and businesses to dig into their pockets and contribute to the response Fund of solidarity Covid-19 of the WHO. Gaga said last week that more than 35 million had been collected from companies.

“When we broadcast live on 18 April, put away your wallets, credit cards, everything you need and sit back and enjoy the show that you all deserve,” said Gaga during a press conference last week.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; edited by Jonathan Oatis

