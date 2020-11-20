Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney together in Rolling Stone magazine

In Rolling Stone magazine’s new Musicians-on-Musicians issue, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney sit down to discuss the creative processes behind studio albums

One of the biggest dreams of every fan is, without a doubt, being able to have the opportunity to take a photo with their idol, however, it is something that very few ever do. Even though you are not a great follower of a specific artist, there are personalities of such stature that if by the chance of fate you would have to stumble upon them, you would have to do the impossible to get a photo, as is the case of the former Beatle Paul McCartney and singer Taylor Swift just had that bliss.

Through her social networks, the 30-year-old singer shared the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine Musicians about musicians edition, in which she appears with the great Paul McCartney and not only that since the Cardigan singer also had the privilege of having a conversation with the great rock & roll icon of the ’60s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In the official account of Rolling Stone magazine, it is revealed that both artists talked about various topics related to the creative process of writing and composing songs and musical arrangements. Conversation in which they also included their learnings obtained during the health contingency by Covid-19 It is certainly something that nobody should miss! How much knowledge gathered in a single edition!

“It only took me a day to confirm what I had suspected for years: Paul McCartney is the most beautiful person in the world,” were the words that Swift wrote on his social networks.

As a curious fact, Taylor Swift is the only singer, after the Beatles, to achieve that 5 of her studio albums are placed for at least 6 weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor Swift has been going through some very turbulent weeks related to the legal conflicts she was having with her former music manager Scooter Braun, who was the legal owner of the master recordings of the first 6 albums of the Pennsylvania singer (Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation), and that this could recover the rights to them, it was recently announced that Braun would have sold said record material for a large millionaire sum behind the singer’s back.

Due to this situation, Swift shared a statement through her official Twitter account in which she mentioned that she had learned that, for the second time, her artistic material had been sold without her consent.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

“The letter said they wanted to contact me before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter asked that they not have communication with me or my team, otherwise the deal would cancel,” the Exile singer explained.

Taylor mentioned that she had the firm intention of recording with the production company that had bought her albums ( Shamrock Holdings ), but that after learning about the tricks of her former agent, she preferred not to do it, since she does not want him to benefit at the expense From his job.

However, despite everything, the American singer announced with great joy that since the beginning of November she has been re-recording her first 5 albums, with which she said she felt “very excited” since she fervently believes that artists “deserve their own work. “.