Taylor Swift, Angela, Shawn Mendes… the line-up of the “One World: Together At Home” is growing

If there is a date to remember, it is this one : the 18th April, Lady Gaga will hold a concert dante (completely virtual) to fight against the coronavirus. During the announcement of the event, many (great) artists had already been announced. However, other names (equally prestigious) were added. We expected Taylor Swift, Angela, Shawn Mendes, but also Alicia Keys and Celine Dion, who will be part.

What is the issue ? Raise a maximum of funds for research. The good news is that the concert will be one to watch on France 2, on Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 4 o’clock in the morning French time. Internet users will be able to get on the site France.tv between 21h and 2h in the morning and to follow the preparations for the evening.