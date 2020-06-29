Taylor Swift: back in the amazing “Reputation Stadium Tour” – News of Taylor Swift

The incredible “Reputation Stadium Tour”

Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album “Reputation” in 2017. This album is a piece of paper in the international. It has been ranked as number one in several countries, including Australia, England and the united States. To present this album to the public, Taylor Swift embarks on a tour of the stages. The first of the singer. The tour began on may 8, 2018 in Glendale, and was completed on November 21, 2018 in Tokyo. All in all, Taylor Swift gave 53 concerts around the world for the “Reputation Stadium Tour”. This tour has been one of the most lucrative for the singer. In fact, it has been reported more than 345 million dollars in revenue. Taylor Swift continues to be one of the singers, the most profitable of all time. The “Reputation Stadium Tour” has also been marked by the well-known clients. To ensure that the first part, Taylor Swift has chosen to Camila’s Hair and Charli XCX.

The tour of Taylor Swift is such a success that the governor of the State of Minnesota, has baptized the 31 of August of 2018, the Taylor Swift Day. In fact, the singer was honored two dates in a row in Minneapolis. It is also the first woman to be given two performances in a row in the Croke Park stadium in Dublin. With this tour, Taylor Swift is finally back in the story. To pay homage to this, Netflix has even dedicated a movie concert.

The Netflix movie “Reputation Stadium Tour”

The tour of “Reputation Stadium Tour” has been acclaimed by the public and by the critics. This last one in particular called best tour of 2018, and the entire career of Taylor Swift. So, Netflix has decided to grant a forum, and make a movie about it. The October 6, 2018, Taylor Swift is in representation in point of at&T in Arlington, Texas. It is in this State that is dear to the heart of the singer that Netflix has decided to record and stream the movie of their concert. The film was directed by Paul Dugdale, a director who has been determined filmed several concerts of artists such as Ed Sheeran or the Rolling Stones.

The film of the concert of Taylor Swift was released on December 31, 2018, and has received wide acclaim. The review has attempted to highlight the incredible work of Paul Dugdale in the making of this film. The public, meanwhile, has enjoyed discovering Taylor Swift in another aspect. The singer, very emotional, was able to unveil himself, and show another facet of his personality. A woman sensitive, professional, and above all a perfectionist. But the movie has especially marked the spirits by the organization of a theatrical stage, the clothes, the design and the landscape. The public is unanimous, the “Reputation Stadium Tour” is one of tours the most memorable in the career of Taylor Swift. The singer has not stolen the title of best female artist of 2019 award by the IFPI, the international Federation of the phonographic industry.