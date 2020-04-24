Taylor Swift cancels dates of Ssa tour 2020

Every day, caregivers are faced with life and death. But with the outbreak of coronavirus, the situation has never been as difficult for them. In the Face of adversity, they deliver a battle using, exhausting, putting also, unfortunately, in danger.

So in this test, to see them keep hope is the best medicine for all of us. Unlike some neighbors and owners who want to evict them, we want to support them. This photo of Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock made us hot in the heart, and we wanted to share it with you.

This couple has been married for 5 years. They are both caregivers at the hospital general de Tampa Bay, Florida, United States.

Each day, they work to try to save lives. Due to the coronavirus, they do not count their hours. Many caregivers find themselves infected by the Covid-19. The job of caregiver has become even more risky and it is important for them to be able to count on the support of their families, of their colleagues, but also of the whole population.

This photo was taken by a colleague, Nicole Hubbard, chief nurse anesthetist. It has captured the support and love of this couple who, despite adversity, remain united more than ever. The general hospital of Tampa Bay shared the picture on his account of Facebook and quickly became viral.

In the report of Associated Press video below, they have wanted to talk about this picture and the situation that they are currently living, as millions of people in the world.

“What is important is that we remain united and that we stand always. And not only Ben and me, but all men at this time […] We were arguing, but the tension is gone. All of these trivial things are ultimately not important” said Mindy.

Ben on his side, said : “Everyone is talking about the photo. It echoes because we all live in the same time, it is a symbol of hope and love.”

This is just a picture, but in difficult times, we need hope and a symbol. We can all have highs and lows, do not remain isolated, contact your loved ones, call them, and especially take good care of you !