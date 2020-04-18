Taylor Swift cancels entire tour 2020

Taylor Swift cancels rest of his tour of 2020 due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. If you can not make the dates of 2021 reprogrammed, you’re probably fucked.

The singer shared the news via Twitter, saying: “I am so sad not to be able to see you in concert this year, but I know that it is the right decision.”

Taylor Swift cancelling her tour 2020 should not surprise those who pay attention to it. Justin Bieber has cancelled all of his tour “Exchange” of 45 dates in march. Tour dates for both have been cancelled on account of the orders.

The music industry as a whole has struggled to manage these cancellations and these reports. Ticketmaster has quietly changed its reimbursement policy to exclude events that are postponed or rescheduled. This is technically what happens with the tour of Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift 2020 – they are deferred until 2021.

StubHub has a class action pending against him for providing vouchers instead of cash refunds. StubHub said that it is impossible to offer an immediate refund in cash to all buyers. You can bet that Ticketmaster is facing the same problem. Where StubHub moves approximately 5 billion dollars in ticket sales each year, Ticketmaster has exceeded 30 billion dollars in annual sales.

Tour Taylor Swift 2020 becomes the tour 2021 because the live music shall be prohibited during the summer in many countries.

“The fight against COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community, and the safety and well-being of the fans should always be the top priority,” says the press release of Swift. “The health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an indefinite period. With many events around the world already cancelled, and on the instruction of health officials to ensure the safety of the fans and prevent the spread of COVID-19, unfortunately, the decision was taken to cancel all public appearances and live performances from Taylor Swift this year. “

The tour dates affected include several shows in July in the United States and Brazil.

