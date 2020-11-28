TAYLOR SWIFT CONFIRMED THAT SHE SENT A GIFT TO HER EX FOR THE BIRTH OF HER SON

You surely know that Taylor Swift draws a lot from her personal life when writing songs and has just confirmed that detail in the song ” Invisible String ” really happened.

In the track of the latest album “Folklore”, the 30-year-old sings: ” Cold was the steel of my ax to grind for the boys who broke my heart, now I buy their babies present “, or ” The steel of my ax was cold to grind the kids who broke my heart, but now I buy gifts for their children. “

Speaking of “Invisible String”, during a chat with co-author Aaron Dessner in the film from the album, Taylor Swift laughed:

” I remember writing it right after I sent the gift for the boy to an ex – (or little girl, he used the word baby) – I said to myself, ‘Wow, life is great. This is a total sign that life it’s fantastic “.

Who will be the ex-boyfriend in question? According to fans, it could be Joe Jonas, who the singer dated in 2008 for a few months.

Joe became a dad last July: he had a baby girl with his wife Sophie Turner.

Taylor Swift herself had told in another interview that she sought entertainment during the lockdown by preparing DIY gifts for her friends’ children, such as those she sent to Gigi Hadid or Katy Perry, both of whom became mothers in 2020.

Currently the artist is engaged to Joe Alwyn and there is also the actor’s hand in some songs of “Folklore”!