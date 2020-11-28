TAYLOR SWIFT CONFIRMS: JOE ALWYN CO-WROTE “EXILE” AND “BETTY”, SONGS FROM THE LATEST ALBUM “FOLKLORE”

When Taylor Swift’s masterpiece album “Folklore” was released on July 24, fans’ attention was focused on a mysterious collaborator featured in the credits of the songs “Exile” and “Betty”. Along with the well-known names of Aaron Dessner of The National and Bon Iver, that of an anonymous William Bowery also stood out.

Now the mystery has been revealed: William Bowery is the pseudonym of Joe Alwyn, actor and companion of the singer. This was confirmed by Tay Tay herself in the docu-concert “folklore: the long pond studio sessions (from the Disney + special) deluxe edition”. “Joe plays the piano beautifully and always plays, inventing and creating things,” says the pop star.

“Betty” is the song the couple worked on first. Joe Alwyn inspired the point of view of the song: “He was singing the chorus and I thought it sounded really good from a man’s voice, from a male perspective,” Taylor explained.

Then it was the turn of “Exile”, in the final version sung by Taylor in a duet with Bon Iver. ” Joe had written the entire piano part. I was delighted and asked if we could continue writing it,” continues Taylor.

Raise your hand if you’re dreaming of an entire Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn album!