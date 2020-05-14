Taylor Swift criticized, Mariah Carey and Drake celebrated… The balance sheet of the Billboard Music Awards

That would be a ceremony music in the United States without its dose of glitz and drama? The numerous personalities gathered in the night from Wednesday to Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas were celebrated with enthusiasm this new edition of the Billboard Music Awards. Between the suspicion of cheating and speech involved, the artists have not forgotten to showcase all their talents of performers to delight the audience. The great Madonna has occurred alongside holograms, the Jonas Brothers were singing their wives, and Ariana Grande was charmed by her vocal prowess, here are five other moments that were particularly marked in the evening.

● Taylor Swift opened the ceremony with his new title, ME!including the clip was released earlier this week. A performance festive conducted to the sides of the singer Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, a horde of dancers and a marching band, which hasn’t pleased all the people. Adorned with the hashtag “Mayochella” in reference to “Beychella”, the nickname given to the historical performance of Beyoncé at the festival Coachella in 2018, fans of the latter have criticized the pop star to be appropriate the ideas of their idol with this performance. In fact, a year after his show remarkable, Beyoncé unveiled in the month of April, a documentary event on Netflix dedicated to the preparation of his show.

● Drake has regné as the master on this edition 2019 of the Billboard Music Awards, winning twelve new prices on its ten-seven appointments. With a total of twenty-seven victories received in the course of his career, he became the artist most rewarded by this ceremony. A title previously held by Taylor Swift, with his side twenty-three statuettes. May be a little bit too carried away by emotion, the singer and canadian rapper could not hold back spoiler the last episode of Game of Thrones to the public. Before leaving the stage, Drake has dedicated his award to one of the characters to have “done the job last weekend”, the date of airing of the episode.

● Among the personalities the most anticipated of the evening, the members of BTS have confirmed their popularity international sensation at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have adapted the choreography of their last tube Boy With Luv in order that the singer Halsey may join them on stage. Twice named the septet has won the award for Top Social Artist for the third year in a row, and especially marked the history by winning one for best group, ahead of Panic! at the Disco, Dan+Shay, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. It is their first victory in the United States in a category that does not depend on votes from the public, and a great first for artists in south korea.

● The group Imagine Dragons has, for his part, took advantage of his victory in the category of the best rock artists to give a touch more political to the ceremony. The lead singer Dan Reynolds recalled that “thirty-four federal States have still not banned the therapies of conversion,” these centers that claim to “cure” LGBT people. “58% of the LGBT population resides in these States, he stressed. This may change, but it will be necessary we can call on our legislators to put laws in place to protect our young people”.

● The great diva of the evening, Mariah Carey, has been honoured with the Billboard Icon Award, a prize came rewarded her career and which was presented to him by Jennifer Hudson. After having dried her tears, the singer eight octaves has delivered a speech concerning to thank his many fans who supported “in the best of times as the “worst”. “And to all those who don’t allow to crack, who are constantly, keep right, continue to believe and grow. It is you that I celebrate tonight, ” she added. And to all those who have told me one day that one of my songs saved their life, I want to thank you because you have saved mine, and I will be forever grateful”.