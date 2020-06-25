Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry will be performing virtually this Friday to celebrate the rights of LGBT+

The event titled Stonewall Day it will be broadcast live Friday, 26 June from 18: 45 to 21 h in Facebook and YouTube. The biggest stars of the music industry is going to participate, as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kesha, Demi Lovato and Hayley Kiyoko.

Cynthia Erivo, Christian Sirian, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton, Sirian, George Takei and Lilly Wachowski they may also participate in this commemoration digital, which will be presented by the supermodel trans activist, Geena Rocero. It should be noted that the former president Barack Obama to deliver a message of support to the minorities and LGBTQ at the time of this livestream.

Stonewall Day it will be distributed free of charge, but users can make donations during the broadcast, which will be donated to associations that work for the young LGBTQ+, which have been severely affected by the crisis of the Covid-19.

“Since we launched the Stonewall Day three years ago, our goal has been to honor people who have had the courage to stood up and helped to launch the struggle for LGBT equality+. The spirit of the Stonewall rebellion is still alive in each one of us”commented Dr. Yvette C. Burtonthe president The Pride Of Livein a press release.

Although many of the festivities in connection with the marches, pride events have had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez announced that they were going to participate in a virtual feast of three days and a fundraiser for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the black minority LGBT+. The event, titled She is a Riot will be aired on Zoom on Thursday, June 25. Tickets are on sale Eventbrite.