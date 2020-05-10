Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke, Naomi Campbell : the 100 most influential people met on the red carpet

Imagine a room full of the most influential personalities in the world. People that everyone knows, that all the world is listening, who have the power to make things happen, who make the rain and the beautiful time on the cinema, series, politics, the media… It is the evening which was held Tuesday night at Lincoln Center in New York. As every year, the magazine “Time” has brought together the talents of its ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world. This gives a red carpet five stars. We spotted actress Sandra Oh, the singer Taylor Swift, Naomi Campbell, that is no more, but again Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, which has radiated in 2018 by signing the wedding dress of Meghan MarkleRyan Murphy, the man behind “American Horror Story” and ” American Crime “, the journalist Arianna Huffington and actress Glenn Close. Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen in ” Game of Thrones “, was part of it, as well as the journalist Ronan Farrow, who was the first to shatter the case Weinstein, accompanied by his mother, Mia Farrow.

Check out the red carpet of the evening standard.