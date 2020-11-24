TAYLOR SWIFT EXPLAINED WHY SHE SKIPPED THE 2020 AMAS: SHE’S RE-RECORDING HER OLD ALBUMS

Taylor Swift was the winner of the 2020 edition of the American Music Awards, winning 3 of the most coveted awards: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Music Video with “Cardigan” and Favorite Female Artist – Pop / Rock.

With six overall wins, Tay Tay became the artist who has won the most Artist Of The Year category in the history of AMAs.

In short, for Taylor Swift an edition to remember that of the AMAs 2020, to which, however, he could not participate in person for a very specific reason. She explained it herself with this video:

“The reason I’m not here tonight is that I’m re-recording all my old music in the studio we originally recorded it in. So it’s great and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

From 1 November 2020, in fact, the singer is free to re-record the masters of her old songs published under her old record company, Big Machine Records, whose rights had been acquired by Scooter Braun.