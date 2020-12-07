CELEBRITIES

Taylor Swift fans are insane over the singer’s possible engagement

The change in the lyrics of a song gave birth to the “Swifties” that the star is engaged to Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift fans have sparked rumors about her possible engagement to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to the frenzied Swifties, a message is hidden in the re-recorded version of the song Love Story by the pop icon.

A snippet of the song made headlines after it was featured in Ryan Reynolds’ new Match ad.

Some very observant fans noticed a major change in the lyrics of the original song, going from “Baby, just say yes” to “Baby just said, yes.”

One fan tweeted: “Wait, why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said ‘it’s a love story, the baby just SAID yes’? I just saw a TikTok and didn’t even realize it until the girl pointed it out. “

“OMG the original lyrics are baby just say yes, is our queen trying to tell us something?” another wrote.

Fans soon began to speculate that once the full version of the song is out, Alwyn could appear kneeling and asking the big question in the music video, as a way to announce the singer’s engagement.

