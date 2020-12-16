TAYLOR SWIFT FORGOT TO REMOVE THE FALSE CLUE ON THE COVER OF “FOLKLORE”

No, there won’t be the third disc in the cycle of ” Folklore ” and ” Evermore “: Taylor Swift has put an end to the rumors, telling a funny anecdote!
Fans had begun to think she was planning to release another album in addition to the two released this year when they noticed ” Woodvale “ on one of the cover photos of the first.
The writing, in small size, is located in the upper right corner.
Tay Tay has now explained that ” Woodvale ” was a random word for not letting everyone know the title of the album before it came out, but then she forgot to take it off and went to press like that!
” I tend to be annoyingly secret agents putting clues and easter eggs, ” she said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel – But it’s fun for the fans and it’s fun for me because they like to find things, they notice a lot of things. in music videos and photos. Sometimes I pull too hard and made a mistake.
” I didn’t tell anyone about the album until just before it came out. So I found a code name that had the same letters as Folklore. A random name, Woodvale. I wanted to see how it looked on the album covers but then I decided not to put a title on the cover. But we forgot to remove the code name. ”
Taylor Swift herself couldn’t stop laughing as she told this anecdote and added that “Evermore” also had a code name: “November”. This time, however, she remembered to delete it!
” We have learned our lesson, ” she concluded.
For us, she is always the queen of easter eggs, even when she doesn’t do it intentionally!