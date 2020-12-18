CELEBRITIES

TAYLOR SWIFT HAD CHANGED THE RELEASE DATE OF “EVERMORE” OUT OF RESPECT FOR PAUL MCCARTNEY

Posted on

While chatting with the radio show  The Howard Stern Show,  Paul McCartney recounted a cute gesture Taylor Swift did for him

Tay Tay wrote an e-mail to the illustrious colleague warning him of the intention to release the new surprise album “Evermore”, but to be willing to change the date so as not to interfere with the release of the former Beatles album “McCartney III”.

“He recently sent me an e-mail – Paul reveals to conductor Howard Stern – saying ‘I didn’t tell anyone, but I have another album. I was going to release it for my birthday, but I found out you’re about to publish yours too on Dec 10. So I moved my release to 18th “.

McCartney continues:

“And then she found out we were going out on the 18th, so she went back to the original idea. I mean, you know, that‘s a nice thing to do .” It is indeed!

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift recently posed together (as well as giving a long interview) for the US edition of Rolling Stone.

Here is the iconic cover :

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top