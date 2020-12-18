TAYLOR SWIFT HAD CHANGED THE RELEASE DATE OF “EVERMORE” OUT OF RESPECT FOR PAUL MCCARTNEY

While chatting with the radio show The Howard Stern Show, Paul McCartney recounted a cute gesture Taylor Swift did for him.

Tay Tay wrote an e-mail to the illustrious colleague warning him of the intention to release the new surprise album “Evermore”, but to be willing to change the date so as not to interfere with the release of the former Beatles album “McCartney III”.

“He recently sent me an e-mail – Paul reveals to conductor Howard Stern – saying ‘I didn’t tell anyone, but I have another album. I was going to release it for my birthday, but I found out you’re about to publish yours too on Dec 10. So I moved my release to 18th “.

McCartney continues:

“And then she found out we were going out on the 18th, so she went back to the original idea. I mean, you know, that‘s a nice thing to do .” It is indeed!

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift recently posed together (as well as giving a long interview) for the US edition of Rolling Stone.

Here is the iconic cover :