TAYLOR SWIFT HAND IN HAND WITH JOE ALWYN AS THEY WALK WITH HIS MOM

You can get a new look at the love between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn thanks to the latest sighting, which is also the first of 2021.

The 31-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor were photographed walking around London’s hand in hand and with them was his mother, Elizabeth.

Well covered to face the cold of the City and an ordinance mask on the face. The extra detail? The same boots were worn by both.

 

Last December, Taylor Swift shared a few more details about her love affair with Joe Alwyn who, according to what she said, goes to the beat of the music.

In particular, they bonded on “sad songs”: ” Joe and I love sad love songs – revealed the singer – We have always bonded on music . We write the saddest”.

The artist’s boyfriend is one of the authors of some songs of the latest Tay Tay albums, ” Folklore ” and ” Evermore “, and is hiding under the pseudonym of William Bowery in the credits.

