TAYLOR SWIFT HAS GIVEN HUGE FINANCIAL HELP TO TWO SINGLE MOMS IN NEED

Not only has Taylor Swift given us two new albums to warm our hearts in this difficult year, but she has continued to support those most in need in so many generous gestures.

The latest concerns two American single mothers: after reading their stories in the Washington Post newspaper, the singer gave each 13 thousand dollars (13, as her lucky number).

The first is called Nikki and she’s from Nashville, where Tay Tay moved in 2004 to pursue a career in music. As Billboard reports, the woman explained that due to the pandemic she could not start the work she should have done, so she is now overdue with some payments and is not sure to guarantee Christmas for her children.

In addition to the donation, Taylor Swift sent her this message: ” Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought you were very brave to share your story. I’m sorry for everything you had to go through this year and I wanted to send this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor . “

The second is called Shelbie, she is from Michigan and she said she lost her job and could not look for another to stay close to her daughter, who was hospitalized for two months due to a health problem, just before the emergency broke out. coronavirus.

” Nobody should feel the level of stress that has been put on you – the 30-year-old artist wrote to her – I hope you and your lovely family have a great time “.

Taylor Swift had shown her generosity in the past, but this year her commitment to supporting others was stronger than ever.

He sent a surprise to a girl who thanked those who work during the pandemic and there are several fans who said they received financial support from the singer.

Even a Nashville record store thanked her for a donation that allows owners and employees to breathe a sigh in the face of the crisis triggered by the health emergency.

He made a nurse’s birthday special, to thank her for her frontline efforts.