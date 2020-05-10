Taylor Swift has kicked Justin Bieber to a gym club! Actually Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift would it not digest the doings of Justin Bieber to his great friend, Selena Gomez? The singer has had the opportunity to avenge his girlfriend, last weekend in Hollywood.

While Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift have their habits at the club, Dogpoung Gym, in Los Angeles, the interpreter of “Bad Blood” had reserved the gymnasium-wide for a private session with her coach. Unfortunately, she found herself surrounded by many members, of which the canadian singer.

The security team of Justin Bieber has, therefore, been approached for the star to leave the room. The one who has just celebrated 10 years of his hit “Baby” has everything required to finish his training before leaving.

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber: a disagreement that does not pass

According to relatives of the two american singers, there was nothing in this request for Taylor Swift, nothing personal. A source even told TMZ that Justin Bieber “found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time“.

But the conflict between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift is always there. It dates back even to last summer. The performer of “Yummy” had defended his manager Scooter Braun after the accusations of TayTay on Tumblr. The singer had, in fact, complained to the friend of Justin not to let it use its old songs, after he bought his catalog of music.