Taylor Swift: her music video “You belong to me” at the age of 11 years! Zoom in the video that launched her clash with Kanye West. In Fact, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Kanye West : a long war
This incident has been news for several days. Many celebrities have supported Taylor Swift on social networks such as Barack Obama or Katy Perry. Even if Kanye apologized a couple of days after the scandal, the agreement between the singer and the rapper is not looking good for this year 2009. Don’t stop send pikes or the settlement of their accounts through tweets or songs interposed.
Kanye West was to put a representation of Taylor Swift in her bed in the video for “Celebrity,” in the year 2016. The humiliation is still not passed for the singer. And the links to the permanent breakdown between the two stars.
Taylor Swift : check out the lyrics of “You Belong with Me” :
You are on the phone with his girlfriend
It is annoying
She goes with something you said
Because she doesn’t get your humor like I do
I am in my room
It’s a typical Tuesday night
I’m listening to the kind of music that you don’t like
And she’ll never know your story like I do’
Purpose that she wear short skirts
I wear t-shirts
She is the joy of the captain
And I’m in the stands
Dreaming of the day when you wake up
And find what you are looking for has been here the whole time
If you can see that I am the only one who understands you
Been here all along so why can’t you see
You belong to me
You belong to me
Walking the streets with you and your worn out jeans
I can’t help thinking that this is as it should be
Laughing on a park bench, thinking to myself
Hey not this easy
And you have a smile that could light this whole town
I haven’t seen it in a while since she
That is to say of the fine
I know that you better then that
Hey, what are you doing with a girl like that
She wears high heels
I wear sneakers
She’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers
Dreaming of the day when you wake up
And find what you are looking for has been here the whole time
If you can see that I’m the only one who understands
Been here all along so why can’t you see
You belong to me
Standing and waiting at your back door
All this time how could you not know
Baby, you belong to me
You belong to me
Oh, I remember you drivin’ to my house in the middle of the night
I am the one who makes you laugh
When you know you’re about to cry
And I know your favorite songs
And can you tell me about your dreams
I think I know where you belong
I think I know who is with me
Can’t you see that I’m the only one who understands
Been here all along so why can’t you see
You belong to me
Standing and waiting at your back door
All this time
How could you not know
Baby you belong to me
You belong to me
You belong to me
Have you ever thought just maybe
You belong to me
You belong to me