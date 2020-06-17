Taylor Swift: her music video “You belong to me” at the age of 11 years! Zoom in the video that launched her clash with Kanye West. In Fact, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Kanye West : a long war

This incident has been news for several days. Many celebrities have supported Taylor Swift on social networks such as Barack Obama or Katy Perry. Even if Kanye apologized a couple of days after the scandal, the agreement between the singer and the rapper is not looking good for this year 2009. Don’t stop send pikes or the settlement of their accounts through tweets or songs interposed.

Kanye West was to put a representation of Taylor Swift in her bed in the video for “Celebrity,” in the year 2016. The humiliation is still not passed for the singer. And the links to the permanent breakdown between the two stars.

Taylor Swift : check out the lyrics of “You Belong with Me” :

You are on the phone with his girlfriend

It is annoying

She goes with something you said

Because she doesn’t get your humor like I do

I am in my room

It’s a typical Tuesday night

I’m listening to the kind of music that you don’t like

And she’ll never know your story like I do’

Purpose that she wear short skirts

I wear t-shirts

She is the joy of the captain

And I’m in the stands

Dreaming of the day when you wake up

And find what you are looking for has been here the whole time

If you can see that I am the only one who understands you

Been here all along so why can’t you see

You belong to me

You belong to me

Walking the streets with you and your worn out jeans

I can’t help thinking that this is as it should be

Laughing on a park bench, thinking to myself

Hey not this easy

And you have a smile that could light this whole town

I haven’t seen it in a while since she

That is to say of the fine

I know that you better then that

Hey, what are you doing with a girl like that

She wears high heels

I wear sneakers

She’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers

Dreaming of the day when you wake up

And find what you are looking for has been here the whole time

If you can see that I’m the only one who understands

Been here all along so why can’t you see

You belong to me

Standing and waiting at your back door

All this time how could you not know

Baby, you belong to me

You belong to me

Oh, I remember you drivin’ to my house in the middle of the night

I am the one who makes you laugh

When you know you’re about to cry

And I know your favorite songs

And can you tell me about your dreams

I think I know where you belong

I think I know who is with me

Can’t you see that I’m the only one who understands

Been here all along so why can’t you see

You belong to me

Standing and waiting at your back door

All this time

How could you not know

Baby you belong to me

You belong to me

You belong to me

Have you ever thought just maybe

You belong to me

You belong to me