TAYLOR SWIFT: IF IN THE “WILLOW” VIDEO YOU THOUGHT YOU SAW JOE ALWYN, KNOW THAT YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE

Taylor Swift has managed to leave us speechless once again. Not only with the new album “Evermore” announced as a surprise but also with the official video of the first single “Willow”.

The clip came out the same day as the record and was directed by the singer. The beginning is the end of the “Cardigan” video – taken from the previous album “Folklore” – and sees Taylor as the protagonist in search of adventures in fantastic worlds. As she sings in “Willow”, Tay Tay is looking for her man. Will he find it?

In the video, her better half is played by Taeok Lee, a dancer of Korean origin who has been collaborating with her since the “Red” tour.

🔍 | Taeok Lee, a Korean dancer who toured with Taylor on the Red Tour, will be starring in the #willowMusicVideo! Join the YouTube Live Stream: https://t.co/qNMX90rAz9 pic.twitter.com/AtTgydqWPR — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) December 11, 2020

Taeok Lee was the co-star in Taylor’s #willowMusicVideo! pic.twitter.com/oiu4kDQ7xI — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) December 11, 2020

If at the beginning of the “Willow” video you thought you saw the face of Joe Alwyn, Taylor’s boyfriend in real life, reflected in the water, know that you are not the only one!

In the #willowMusicVideo he looks like Joe and the way she everytime says "That's my man" makes me feel proud I don't know why🥺❤ #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/rzgFoSYq7L — Ishika♡ (@IshikaIsSwiftie) December 11, 2020

I saw Joe in Willow. Omg. pic.twitter.com/Q4M0Q180d1 — Sanjukta •ifb• evermore ✨ (@folklorestanner) December 11, 2020

About the new album “Evermore” and the decision to release it so a few months after “Folklore”, Taylor Swift wrote:

“It’s been since I was 13 that I‘ve been looking forward to turning 31 because it’s my lucky number in reverse, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this album. You’ve all been so caring and supportive on my birthdays and so I once thought of giving you something! I also know that this holiday season will be lonely for most of us and if any of you take refuge in music to cope with the lack of loved ones like I do, know that this album is for you.”