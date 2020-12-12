CELEBRITIES

TAYLOR SWIFT: IF IN THE “WILLOW” VIDEO YOU THOUGHT YOU SAW JOE ALWYN, KNOW THAT YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE

Posted on

Taylor Swift has managed to leave us speechless once again. Not only with the new album “Evermore” announced as a surprise but also with the official video of the first single “Willow”.

The clip came out the same day as the record and was directed by the singer. The beginning is the end of the “Cardigan” video  –  taken from the previous album “Folklore” – and sees Taylor as the protagonist in search of adventures in fantastic worlds. As she sings in “Willow”, Tay Tay is looking for her man. Will he find it?

In the video, her better half is played by  Taeok Lee, a dancer of Korean origin who has been collaborating with her since the “Red” tour.

If at the beginning of the “Willow” video you thought you saw the face of Joe Alwyn, Taylor’s boyfriend in real life, reflected in the water, know that you are not the only one!

About the new album  “Evermore”  and the decision to release it so a few months after “Folklore”, Taylor Swift wrote:

“It’s been since I was 13 that I‘ve been looking forward to turning 31  because it’s my lucky number in reverse, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this album. You’ve all been so caring and supportive on my birthdays and so I once thought of giving you something!  I also know that this holiday season will be lonely for most of us and if any of you take  refuge in music  to cope with the lack of loved ones like I do, know that this album is for you.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

To Top