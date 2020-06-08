Taylor Swift is said to embrace the”unexpected” in the speech of YouTube

sends an inspiring message to a new generation of students graduates with a speech comforting during the live broadcast of the YouTube “Dear Class of 2020”.

Sunday 7 June, the pop star took the time to send his congratulations to all the graduates this year. With the outbreak of coronavirus, the season of graduation is no longer the same.

“I know this is probably not the kind of degree you thought you had, I am bound in many ways,” said Swift.

“When I was younger, I used to fantasize about getting a high school diploma and to be with all your friends and cap and gown … and everything,” she shared. “When I came to this point of my life when graduation came, I found myself on tour with my mother in rental cars, sitting on the floor of the carpet of the airport, and I finally receive my diploma by mail.”

The singer of “Love Story” added that this was not exactly what she imagined, like a lot of graduates who look to the house at this moment, but nevertheless, “I was still very proud of.”