Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Adele and Madonna

This week, in the 5@7 iHeartRadio with Patrick Langlois :

Taylor Swift has taken its revenge on Scooter Braun, who has bought the music catalog, creating a group… that does not exist!

Following their collaboration during the concert a tribute to Nirvana, Post Malone and Travis Barkerthe drummer of Blink-182, are now in the studio to record new songs.

Madonna has once again created controversy by posing naked on Instagram!

The album Chromatica of Lady Gaga is released this Friday. They include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

Adele at the top of its favorite artists to sing at halftime of the next Super Bowl!

And Billie Eilish has unveiled a mini-film about sexism and acceptance of self.

