TAYLOR SWIFT PROMISES TO ALWAYS UPHOLD LGBTQ + RIGHTS BY ACCEPTING THE ATTITUDE ICON AWARD

Taylor Swift is a valued ally of the LGBTQ + community and her commitment to supporting community rights has been highlighted with an award.

This is the Icon Award of the Attitude newspaper, an English lifestyle magazine dedicated to the rainbow world.

To accept the recognition, the singer sent a virtual message in which she explained that she will always continue to fight so that everyone can love whoever they want without suffering discrimination.

” I’m really, really grateful for that, it’s fantastic. I want to say thank you to whoever took part in the decision that I deserved it. Most of all I want to say thank you to the fans who allow me to have a platform to make music and to make my voice heard about the things I think are right or wrong. “

” I firmly believe that everyone should be able to live their love story without fear of discrimination – he continued, referring to his song” Love Story “- The way to make this happen is to continue to push governments to put in place protections for members of the LGBTQ + community. And I promise that I will always support this. “

Taylor Swift has been supporting the cause for LGBTQ + rights for years and one cannot fail to mention her song ” You Need To Calm Down “.