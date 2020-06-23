Taylor Swift reveals the live version of “Cornelia Street” sung in Paris ! In Fact, Taylor Swift

If Taylor Swift was forced to postpone all their upcoming tour dates, due to the global health crisis, the singer does not forget his fans. The american artist has just revealed a new extract of the concert recorded at the Olympia of Paris, in the year 2019. A show entitled “City Lover”.

After the acoustic version of “The Man”, Taytay, simply sharing in the life of “Cornelia Street”. Under the screams of excitement from fans, the singer brilliantly performed by the coup, accompanied only by his guitar.

“We were in the back seat/ Drunk on something stronger than the drinks at the bar/ ‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street’/ I say casually in the car/ we were a new page in the desktop/ Fill in the blanks as we go/ As if the lights of the street pointed out in a tip of arrow/ that leads us home.“he sings with a lot of emotion Taylor Swift.