Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Angela… The huge concert planned by the stars for the good cause – What’s up Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga is organising this concert giant on the web

Thanks to the help of Global Citizens and the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga – who has recently been sent to Emmanuel Macron – has decided to create this great concert. A way of raising a maximum of funds for research and to mobilize as many people as possible. And the list of celebrities in attendance for this event continues to grow.

Will be present as singers: Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Angela, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Christine and The Queens, Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Niall Horan, Rita Ora and many others. Athletes, actors, entertainers will also be of the party.