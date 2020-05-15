Taylor Swift signs a movie clip committed to his reconciliation with Katy Perry

Katie Perry, dress burger, and Taylor Swift, in a gown of French fries in the clip “You Need To Calm Down”. — Screenshot YouTube UMG-Universal Records



Taylor Swift never does things by half ! The american superstar has released Monday the video for her title You Need To Calm Down. While the song is an ode to the pride, LGBT,

Taylor Swift was accompanied by a clip that is a condensed version of pop queer culture. A video in which the resonance will be all the stronger

in this month of Pride celebrations.

To accompany this title, this is a bunch of stars that makes its appearance. First, it is Laverne Cox, of the series Orange Is the New Blackseen watering his lawn. Then the celebrities can’t stop scrolling : Ellen DeGeneres, the cast of Queer EyeCiara, RuPaul, Adam Lambert, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the star of Modern Familyand even

Ryan Reynolds.

Twenty stars in a single clip

Several drag queens who participated in Rupaul’s Drag Raceincluding Tatiana, Trinity The Tuck, Jade Jolie, Adore Delano, A Keria or Trinity K. Bonet are also amenable to the game. For the occasion, they participate in a contest of “pop queens” and turn into

Beyoncé, Adele, or Ariana Grande.

But the highlight of this clip, it may well be that of reconciliation between the two popstars angry for far too long. Taylor Swift, in a suit of cornet of chips found Katy Perry, disguised as a hamburger ! A dress that the interpreter of Teenage Dream had already put on at the

MET Gala last may.

The reasons for the quarrel

For the past five years, the two stars were engaged in a war at loggerheads. If this could be the fault of an ex-boyfriend in common, John Mayer, it seems finally that it is a story of choreographers who is at the origin of the quarrel. Although they had agreed to be part of the tour of Taylor Swift, some of the dancers in Katy Perry have finally been recalled by the latter to conduct another series of concerts. Their preferring Katy Perry, the dancers were, therefore, dropped Taylor Swift in the middle of a tour.

All this now seems to be ancient history. The clip of Taylor Swift, who advocates tolerance and peace, is the symbol that the two singers have always been made to hear.