TAYLOR SWIFT SPOKE ABOUT BOYFRIEND JOE ALWYN, EXPLAINING HOW THEY BONDED ON “SAD LOVE SONGS”

Taylor Swift shared a few more details about her love affair with Joe Alwyn who, as we might have expected, goes to the beat of the music.

The singer’s boyfriend co-wrote two songs from the album ” Folklore “, “Betty” and “Exile”, and three from the latest album ” Evermore “, namely “Champagne Problems”, “Coney Island” and “Evermore”, under the pseudonym of William Bowery.

” Joe and I love sad love songs – revealed Tay Tay in an interview on Apple Music – We always bond over music. We write the saddest ones. We just love sad love songs. What more can I say?” “.

” I would say it was a surprise that we started writing together but in another sense, it wasn’t because we have always bonded on music and we have the same musical tastes. He is always the person who shows me songs and those songs. become my favorite, “he added.

The 31-year-old then delved into how they created the songs they wrote together after she had already revealed that the 29-year-old actor loves playing the piano.

” He always plays and he doesn’t play it strategically. Not like, ‘Now I’m writing a song.’ But I think we took that step of saying, ‘Hey, let’s see if there’s a song here. Let’s write a song together? ‘”.

The accomplice was the quarantine, which confirmed they went through together: ” If we hadn’t been in lockdown, I don’t think it would have happened but I’m happy it happened. We are very proud of Exile .”

” I went into a room and he was playing the piano. All I had to do was follow the melody on the piano with the melody of the text. We did the same thing with Evermore. All you where do is the dream of words and find a moving story to write with him. “