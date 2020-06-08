Taylor Swift tells the story of his graduation… which never took place

Graduation, prom,… The month of June is normally a time of celebration for american students. But the pandemic of Covid-19 that is currently hitting the country has decided otherwise. For the graduates of the year, no celebration. To comfort the students, a special issue entitled “Dear Class of 2020” has been released on YouTube.

Many celebrities have taken the word : Beyoncé, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Michelle and Barack Obama, but also Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, Demi Lovato congratulated the new graduates of this promotion 2020 by sending them a message.

Taylor Swift has also responded to this. The singer told how it had been his own graduation : “Hey guys, this is Taylor. I wanted to say congratulations to all the graduates this year. I know this is probably not the kind of ceremony for the degree that you thought it was going to be. I feel close to you because of it. When I was younger, I fantasized a lot about my ceremony of diploma, be with my friends, with the dress and the hat, to the total. Then, I arrived at that time in my life where the ceremony was approaching, and where I found myself in full promotion with my mother, in rental cars, or sitting on the ground at the airport and it ended with my degree sent in the Mail. “The singer was just starting his career and had to make a cross on his expectations :” It wasn’t exactly what I had imagined but I’m still very proud of it and guess what, the good lesson that I’ve learned is “expect you to expect the unexpected and famous-the what that happens”. I am so proud of you guys and I hope you spend a wonderful time and that you are very proud of you. “A message that should comfort them (at least a little bit) the new graduates.