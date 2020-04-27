Taylor Swift : the ex-that have marked his life

4/9

The actress then 20-year-old falls crazy in love with the actor of the Brokeback Mountain, 9 years his elder. Their three-month relationship will leave the singer “traumatised”, according to the statements of someone close to the pop-star to the american site Radar Online. At the point of writing several songs for the expiation of his sentence.

According to this source, Taylor thought as to their history that it would have had his first sexual relationship with the actor, even though she wanted to wait for marriage. The fall would have been even more dizzying.

She went to lock himself in the bathroom and cried all night

On the evening of his 21st birthday, on December 13, while Jake is expected in the parents of the singer to celebrate his birthday, he is not present : ‘Taylor has said that he had planned a kind of surprise. But no. It is just not shown. She went to lock himself in the bathroom and cried all night.” Following this, it would have broken up with the singer by SMS.

Taylor Swift looks back on that tragic history in her album “Red” (2012). She tells the birthday party in question in “The Moment I Knew” :, “And they stand all around me and sing ‘Happy birthday’. But I lack one thing. And it is at this moment that I knew.”

The song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” also seems to dedicated to the actor : “Your tendency to trigger disputes is really going to miss me/And me, every time I ran into it screaming that I’m right/And you, you went and found the rest/In a disk with a independent much cooler than mine”.

The same as “All Too Well”, rather, went unnoticed during the release of “Red”, but become one of the favorite songs of the fans of the popstar. She said : “I left my scarf at your sister/I know that she is still somewhere in your business […] But you keep this old scarf that I wore during the first week/Because it reminds you of innocence and it has my scent/You can’t get rid of it, because you remember it well too”.

This scarf has been emulated with the fans, becoming the object of speculation. A famous series of paparazzi shots shows a young couple walking in Park Slope, an area where then saw Maggie Gyllenhaal, sister of Jake. Photos taken on the day of Thanksgiving, November 25, 2010, the day during which takes place the song All Too Well. On these shots, the singer wears a scarf, black with white stripes and red.

In the following years, the fans revel in pictures of Jake Gyllenhall wearing the same pattern scarf. They see it as the clear sign that it was the scarf of Taylor Swift, and that, therefore, “All Too Well” speak well of their story, since the actor would have kept the scarf the singer as a souvenir of their relationship.

Except that a quick search on the Internet shows that these pictures of Jake Gyllenhaal have been taken on November 11, 2010, at the premiere in london of the film Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows, Part 1. Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift were still together at that time, and no other photo of him with the garment has not been taken since.

When questioned on this subject many times, Maggie Gyllenhaal has always claimed not to be aware of the existence of this scarf.

In 2015, in the radio show presenter american Howard Stern, the actor The rage in the belly will admit to be afraid of marriage. Later, in 2017, when The Guardian will ask him about their history during the promotion of the film Lifethe actor is tired is to refrain from any comment : “I’d rather not talk about my private life.”