Taylor Swift: the secret of your style of dress – What do Taylor Swift

From country singer to fashion icon

Originally from Pennsylvania, Taylor Swift started her career in 2004. Her first album “Taylor Swift”, was released in 2006. At 17 years of age at this time, the singer has a style that is cowboy, which is not yet in the magazines. Boots with fringe, cowboy hat and cowboy are the essential of your wardrobe. Over the years, the style of Taylor Swift is affine. She is more interested in the fashion, and her style of dress changes completely. Their musical style also changes. She moves from the country song to a universe of pop. As of 2010, this is a new Taylor Swift came out into the light. Look more feminine and more pulpy, the young woman dares to slinky dresses, high heels and also the changes of hairstyle. Taylor Swift opts for a strip thick that highlights her very pretty face. The young man attends fashion shows, and became an icon who inspired many women.

The style of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is today one of the most influential personalities in fashion. Each of their appearances is under a magnifying glass, and the young woman does not have the right to do wrong. And she knows it ! She is in the street, in the restaurant or on the red carpet, Taylor Swift is still clear. His style is worked to the millimeter. Even when one has the impression that it is easy, nothing is. In December 2019, the singer appeared on the cover of Billboard magazine, and was chosen the Woman of the decade. She wears a simple white shirt XXL. However, this style is a hit among fashion lovers who find that the white shirt suits him perfectly.

Small retro dresses, is also an essential item in the wardrobe of Taylor Swift. The singer has for many years been inspired by a style of the sixties. Through the years, Taylor Swift has matured, it has evolved and has become a real woman. The who has been supporting for several years the cause of LGBT+ is released in the year 2019 the song “You Need To calm down”. In it, the singer is taking a clear position on this issue, and does not hesitate to ridicule those who oppose the union between two people of the same sex. The flag arc-en-ciel became one of the fetish clothing of the young woman. In concert, on the red carpet or in her videos, Taylor Swift wears them with pride, and, in fact, even a fashion accessory indispensable. Whether in the clothes, the body, the tailor, or great scarf, everything fits like a glove. It is not surprising that Taylor Swift has been elected as the 2015 second personality the best-dressed by Vanity Fair magazine.