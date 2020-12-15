TAYLOR SWIFT: THERE ARE THOSE WHO THINK THAT THE SONG “DOROTHEA” IS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ

Among the tracks on Taylor Swift‘s new album entitled “Evermore”, released on December 11, there is one in particular that has caught the attention of fans. We are talking about “Dorothea”, who according to some would speak of one of the best friends of Tay Tay, Selena Gomez.

On Twitter, user @kbyerevival has collected in a thread all the possible references to Selena present in the song. Let’s start with the title, a reference to Dorothy, star of “The Wizard of Oz”, a favorite film of the singer of “Rare”.

The song ‘dorothea’ by taylor swift is about Selena Gomez: a thread🧚🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nI8FXJ65LD — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

“You’ve had wonderful friends since you left town” is the verse of the song about the famous friends Selena has known since she moved to Hollywood from her hometown in Texas.

3. “Honey, making a lark of misery” is referencing finding love in a miserable place. Back in 2013, Selena was dating her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, with who things didn’t end well and both agreed that it was a toxic relationship. pic.twitter.com/w56G0MwFBQ — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

Taylor also describes Dorothea as “a queen who sells dreams, tricks and magazines”. Impossible not to think of an alleged reference to the Selena Rare Beauty line and the numerous magazine covers that the 28-year-old has collected over the years.

6. “And if you’re ever tired of being known for who you know” Selena is often being cited next to Justin Bieber’s name, which can be exhausting. pic.twitter.com/vsHkcjcj3M — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

@kbyerevival also speculated that the phrase “a small screen is the only place I see you now” refers to the FaceTim calls made by Taylor and Selena during the lockdown.

4. “You got shiny friends since you left town” self-explanatory pic.twitter.com/5CcAk3p2x9 — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

One thing is certain: Selena Gomez never stops supporting Taylor Swift, even publicly. On the occasion of the publication of “Evermore”, Sel shared this Instagram story: