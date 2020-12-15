CELEBRITIES

TAYLOR SWIFT: THERE ARE THOSE WHO THINK THAT THE SONG “DOROTHEA” IS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ

Posted on

Among the tracks on Taylor Swift‘s new album entitled “Evermore”, released on December 11, there is one in particular that has caught the attention of fans. We are talking about  “Dorothea”, who according to some would speak of one of the best friends of Tay Tay, Selena Gomez.   

On Twitter, user  @kbyerevival has collected in a  thread all the possible references to Selena present in the song. Let’s start with the title, a reference to Dorothy, star of  “The Wizard of Oz”, a favorite film of the singer of “Rare”.

“You’ve had wonderful friends since you left town” is the verse of the song about the famous friends Selena has known since she moved to Hollywood from her hometown in Texas.

Taylor also describes Dorothea as “a queen who sells dreams, tricks and magazines”. Impossible not to think of an alleged reference to the Selena Rare Beauty line and the numerous magazine covers that the 28-year-old has collected over the years.

@kbyerevival also speculated that the phrase “a small screen is the only place I see you now” refers to the FaceTim calls made by Taylor and Selena during the lockdown.

One thing is certain: Selena Gomez never stops supporting Taylor Swift, even publicly. On the occasion of the publication of “Evermore”, Sel shared this Instagram story:

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top