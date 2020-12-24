TAYLOR SWIFT THINKS KATY PERRY’S “NOT THE END OF THE WORLD” VIDEO IS BRILLIANT

With the video for her latest single “Not the End of the World”, Katy Perry proved that she is once again one of the most brilliant pop stars around. And Taylor Swift also agrees, commenting on the clip’s release like this:

The protagonist of the video is Zooey Deschanel, kidnapped by aliens who mistake her for Katy Perry. The actress plays the role of her “double” singer, holding a concert that will save the fate of the world.

The similarity between Katy and Zooey is also evident to us inhabitants of the planet earth: several times they have been mistaken for one another, especially when both wore bangs.

During a chat between the two artists on an Instagram Live, Katy revealed that she pretended to be Zooey to enter the Los Angeles clubs: ” I have something to admit – she said – When I arrived in LA I was quite a nobody and you were getting that big at the time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ruled the world. And at that moment I got so many compliments that said I looked like you. “