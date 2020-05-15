Taylor Swift VS. Katy Perry, the hatchet is buried (the evidence)

This is probably THE Feud that will be held in the breath of the musical sphere in recent years : Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are declared war, then the interpreter of I Kissed a Girl would have attempted to steal the dance troupe of his great girlfriend. After that, Taylor Swift has released the iconic Bad Blood (you can find on 1989). It didn’t take long for Katy Perry to respond with Swish Swish. After years, the two pop stars have made peace (around a plate of cookies) and the icing on the cake, it is the presence of Katy Perry in the clip of You Need To Calm Down. Anyway, all’s well that ends well. And to really drive the point home, Taylor Swift is back on this réconcialiation long-awaited.

Obviously, the peace was signed a while ago (more specifically at the first date of the Rep Tour) : “We are in good relationship for a long time. She sent me a kind word and an olive branch [symbole de paix, ndlr] when I started my tour “has told Taylor Swift to Capital FM. “We wanted to be sure that our friendship is strong before the public is informed. It really is a positive thing for both of us. We met at a party some time ago and this is literally what you see in the clip, but with the costumes “she continued. As a reminder, Katy Perry wears the costume worn at the MET Gala. Now, this would be perfect to perform this peace, this would be a collaboration between the two artists. Patience, it is rumored that they will be working on it…