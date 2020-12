For her 31st birthday Taylor Swift decided to surprise us with the new album “Evermore”, released on December 11th, not even 5 months after the previous “Folklore”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The disc consists of 15 songs in the standard version and 17 in the deluxe version, including the 3 featuring made together with The National, the Haim, and Bon Iver.