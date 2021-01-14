Taylor Swift’s boyfriend gets closer to the singer’s family

Due to the health condition of Taylor’s mother, Joe Alwin has strengthened his relationship with her family.

Joe Alwyn has grown closer to Taylor Swift’s family, following the ordeal with the singer’s mother’s health.

A source has given details about Alwyn’s close relationship with the Swift family.

Talking to E! News, a source close to the Folklore singer revealed that they spent New Years’ with Alwyn’s family in England and she has been there for the last few weeks.

“She goes back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe’s family. They walk around the neighborhood and take walks to get fresh air, ”said the source.

The source also said that they make sure to spend time with Swift’s mother in the United States, as she is currently under treatment for a brain tumor.

“Her mom’s health is always on Taylor’s mind. She comes and goes to see her mom and Joe goes to be with her, ”said the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift || fer 💫 (@taylorswift13_10)

In addition, they revealed that the two families “seem very close and very happy.”

“They both know each other’s families well and have spent a long time getting to know each other,” they added.