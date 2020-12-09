CELEBRITIES

TAYLOR SWIFT’S CHRISTMAS CARDS ARE ADORABLE, WITH HER THREE CATS STARRING

Posted on

It could be that her beloved cats on Christmas greeting cards that Taylor Swift is already sending!

Journalist and host Kyle Meredith was one of the lucky ones to get one and posted it on Twitter so you can check it out too.

On the cover, OliviaMeredith, and Benjamin are adorable, with some Christmas accessories photoshopped around: a green party hat, a blue scarf, and a Santa hat, plus a glass of bubbles.

The bucolic background is reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s latest album, ” Folklore “, which the singer quotes in the message inside the card: ” I wish you a season of such wonderful moments, which become folklore. With love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management “.

“Folklore” was a real commercial and critical success. The record earned Taylor 6 nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 

