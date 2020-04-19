“Te extrao tanto”: Widow of Kobe Bryant he sent a touching message of anniversary

City of Mexico.- Vanessa Bryant, widow of the legendary basket player, Kobe Bryant, le dedic a poignant message for your wedding anniversary number 19 to through their social networks.

It should be recalled that the former player of the Lakers of Los angeles and the star of the NBA, died along with her daughter Gianna Maria and seven people with ms in a tragic accident helicptero the past 26 of January, in the area of Calabasas, California.

Vanessa, through her account InstagramI shared the words that he dedic to your dear husband:

My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary, baby. Te extrao tanto. Wish you were here to hug me. I love you.”

Source: Instagram Vanessa Bryant