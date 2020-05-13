Tears of stars, the most notable of 2020 to date

2020 is not even yet started half we already had to say goodbye to many couples in which one believed hard as iron.

Whether they are celebrities or international, many couples have made the decision to separate.

So here are the breaks the most striking of 2020 so far:

1. Jessie Nadeau and PH Cantin

After meeting in OD Bali in 2017, Jessie and PHIL have started their own company kitchen, Vegan, but not flat. Then, on may 9, 2020, the two business partners have officially announced on Instagram the end of their romantic relationship.

2. Cassandra Bouchard and Cédric

It is at the beginning of the year that the youtubeuse has announced to its subscribers that it is being separated from his boyfriend for a long time. Always be honest on social networks, Cassandra took the opportunity to share beautiful lessons of life with his fans.

3. Timothée Chalamet, and Lily-Rose Depp

The two actors met on the set of The King in 2018, and then they began dating quietly. Without a few paparazzi shots, no one would have known that they were a couple! According to several sources, they separated in April 2020.

4. Madelaine Petsch, and Travis Mills

The actress Riverdale separated from her boyfriend of more than three years, the musician and actor Travis Mills. They announced the sad news on February 20, citing their lead very busy lives as one of the reasons of their break-up.

5. Charli D’amelio and Lil Huddy

The two stars of TikTok have finally confessed that they were more a couple last April 14. The fans were expecting this announcement since Chase had found himself in the midst of rumors of infidelity towards Charli. The two tiktokeurs remain friends.

6. Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

The sadness general, Ashley and Cara were separated in may 2020, after two years of common life. They were in confinement together, therefore, since their break-up, Ashley would have moved out of their common home. Too sad!

7. Kiari and Alex-Anne

The two participants ofOD South Africa have announced their break-up in a very original way, containment required. They have posted a notice in the format of video conferencing on 7 April, explaining that they had taken the decision to separate.

8. Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren



The actor To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before formed a couple with the influenceuse Alexis Ren since the beginning of 2019. They have simply ceased to follow on Instagram in march 2020, putting the chip in the ear of fans, and then a source confirmed the break-up.

9. Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

After a wedding highly publicized, the two each other have decided to part ways at the beginning of the year 2020. Since then, Tana has admitted to having been very unhappy during her marriage with Jake, but she is now much better.

10. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

This is after no less than nine years of relationship that the actress High School Musical and Austin Butler are separated. The news came in January 2020, but several sources indicate that they could one day find themselves and that this would be a break “for the moment”.

11. Jeffree Star and Nate

The youtubeur beauty has also started 2020 on a sad note by announcing his separation from his friend of long date, Nathan Schwandt. According to Jeffree, Nate was not able to adapt to his lifestyle and celebrity.

12. Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber

The ex Ariana Grande has had a relationship of a few months with the model Kaia Gerber. It all ended in a friendly way, coinciding with the fact that Pete had to take care of him and go to treatment rehab.

13. Mathieu and Trudy

Another couple ofOD South Africa, the one that formed the winners, this time! This is Trudy, who announced the news at the beginning of the year, implying that they had not left on good terms.