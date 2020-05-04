Teaser for the new series Quibi ‘Survive’ with Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

Quibi has released the first teaser for the director Mark PellingtonNext series of thrillers Survivewith Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins as the only two survivors of a terrible plane crash.

Based on the novel of the author Richard Abate, to Survive will follow the story of Jane, whose plane crashes on a snow covered mountain and she, with Paul, the only remaining survivor must withdraw from the wreckage and fight for their lives. Together, they undertake an arduous journey out of nature, fighting against the brutal and personal traumas.

Featuring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and nominated Tony Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, Six Degrees of Separation), the series will be directed by Mark Pellington from a screenplay adapted by Abate and Jeremy Ungar. It will be produced by Abate, Cary Granat and Ed Jones with Gunpowder & Sky’s Barry Barclay, Van Toffler and Floris Bauer as the executive producers.

Quibi, which is the abbreviation of “Quick Bites”, should be launched on 6 April 2020, with already more than a billion dollars raised from investors. It has a number of projects in development. Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Catherine Hardwick, Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne and Don Cheadle are eight of the many producers and talent who work hard on the production of those projects.

The streaming service, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is expected to present a series of a duration of two to four hours and are divided into parts of a maximum duration of 10 minutes.