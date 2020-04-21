Teddy Riley and Babyface face Verzuz and the culture won

After delays and technical problems, Teddy Riley & Babyface have played in their success the most popular that have attracted 3 million viewers in total on IG Live.

We have seen a number of our favourite artists compete in battles Instagram user-friendly live. The events were first created to pass the time during the quarantine, and now Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have transformed into a full-fledged company. The award-winning artist became a kind of promoters of music online while they are negotiating a good number of these battles, and the one that fans have been waiting for weeks, was among the music legends Teddy Riley and Babyface.

The two men are icons in our own right, and since the beginning, Babyface was clear that their “battle” was really a celebration of black music. Men have tried to connect during the weekend, but a series of unfortunate events – the technical problems of Teddy – resulted in the cancellation of only three songs in the battle. They were finally able to meet again Monday, 20 April, giving everyone the 4-20 that they deserve.

More than 500,000 people have been paid at the same time and after the end of the battle, Swizz has revealed that more than 3 million people watched in total. If you were one of the lucky fans (like me) who was able to groove to some classic hits, you would also have seen a few familiar faces in the comments, including Scott Storch, Diddy, Pusha T, Common, Busta Rhymes, 2 Chainz, Common, Tamar Braxton, Mariah Carey, Raekwon, Eniko Hart, Fat Joe, Boosie Badazz, Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, Ashanti, Gabrielle Union, Brian-Michael Cox, Keyshia Cole, Charlamagne Tha God, Anthony Anderson , Chris Tucker … and many more.

Toni Braxton became the reference of social media after the first attempt Instagram Live between Teddy and Babyface for his tweets apparently funny, but shady. It has emerged as a spectator of Monday’s Live, revealing that there was a song which went to another artist she wanted to be his own. “I was so jealous”, she commented then that Babyface was playing “I’m Ready” by Tevin Campbell. She added: “When I heard that, I wanted so much this song!” Check out below some highlights and memes on the battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface. Let us know your favourite songs from one of these great in the comments.

.