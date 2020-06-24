Telegram, arrive video calling in Beta on iOS: how they work

There seem to be good news for those who are in the habit of using Telegram. In fact, some fans have managed to find a method to enable a feature a lot of waiting.

In particular, according also to what is reported by Gizchinain the Beta version of the popular instant messaging application here they are the video calls. To be precise, to receive this feature have been iOS users that have joined the program TestFlight (this is the official websitebut at the time of this writing are not available more places).

In any case, the video calling introduced by version 6.3 of the application Beta version of Telegram for iOS you can activate via the option to the experimental featuresaccessible by a 10-tap below on the icon of the app settings (bottom right). In short, the developers have a little “hidden” this opportunity, so make it test only for experienced users and really interested.

The reason is soon told: the development of video Telegram is still in a preliminary stage, and then you may experience some inconvenience. In any case, the interface that appears on the screen when making a video call is rather “clean”: there are three buttons at the bottom, one to change the microphone, one to hang up and the last to go from the image sensors in the rear than front and vice versa.

If you want to deepen the topic, I recommend you take a look at the thread Reddit dedicated.