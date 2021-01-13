Telegram exceeds 500 million active users

It is the largest increase in users that the service has had since its creation.

In the first week of January, Telegram surpassed 500 million monthly active users, according to Pavel Durov, owner of the company.

25 million new users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours alone. These new users came from all over the world: 38% from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America, and 8% from Africa and the Middle East.

“We’ve had waves of downloads before, throughout our 7-year history of protecting user privacy. But this time it is different ”.

“People no longer want to trade their privacy for free services. They no longer want to be hostage to technology monopolies that seem to think they can get away with it as long as their applications have a critical mass of users, “said Durov, referring to the changes to the Terms and Conditions of his competitor WhatsApp, which forces its users to share their personal data with Facebook.