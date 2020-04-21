Televisa tempted him and Martinoli rejected million-dollar offer

Mexico.- Christian Martinoli it has become for almost 15 years in the narrator is a favorite of most. With a style all their own, and that borders on the facetious while commenting on many of the details in the transmissions of the matches of the Liga Mx through Tv Azteca, the creator of the ‘Chorizo Power‘, he accepted that some yesterdays was tempted by Televisa.

It was in 2010 and after the World Cup South africawhen one of the men of greatest power in the mexican soccer as it is Greg Taylor approached him and sought to convince him to sign with Televisa, the above was released by the same narrator, by the Instagram Live ‘Grab Sports’.

“I’ve always said, I am going to go Aztec on the day that I run or when I die”, mentioned even in an interview some time ago to Monica Garza.









The offers also came from ESPN

In addition Martinoli commented that ESPN with José Ramón Fernández, also tried to bring him to their ranks, the same as Telemundoalthough this last option the deshechó in its entirety because she had to move to United States.

Martinoli he narrated his first final in a World Cup in 2002, where he shared the microphone with one of the greats in the crónismo sports mexican as it is Emilio Fernando Alonso.