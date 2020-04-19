Television: Tom Hardy will read stories to children confined – People



[*]

Tom Hardy will read stories to the british children every night for a week on CBeebies, the television channel of the BBC for less than 6 years.

The actor, 42-year-old had already played the storytellers in 2017. The sequence was then reached over a million views on the site replay of the group BBC. Strong of this success, Tom Hardy has agreed to replace the cover to keep the kids entertained during the crisis linked to the sars coronavirus.

A source told british newspaper The Sun: “Tom wanted to help families in isolation and thought that this might allow the parents to take a break. CBeebies was obviously delighted, they know that this will be a great success.”

By way of announcing his return, the headliner of “Bronson” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” said: “Hello. This is Tom. Sometimes, a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But, other days, I just need someone to give me a hug.”

Tom Hardy will read a new story every night for a week. The first episode will be aired on the 27th of April at 19: 50 (swiss time).

Launched in 2003, the show “Bedtime stories” (stories before bedtime, ed.) has the habit of welcoming well-known personalities in the studios. Among the celebrities who have lent their voices to read a story to the british: Elton John, Rosamund Pike, Orlando Bloom, Simon Pegg, David Hasselhoff, Chris Evans, Dolly Parton, or even David Schwimmer (video below).

Cover Media