Telework : what are the reflexes to adopt in order to preserve his body ?

Hard to telecommute when one does not have a workspace. To prevent pain and possible injury, coach Patrick Mouratoglou tells us good habits and postures to avoid.



In the Face of strict measures of confinement imposed by the government, relating to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the majority of the French have undergone a major change in their daily activities, and professional. A change that requires often the development of a new workspace from his home, but that is, alas, not always conducive to the adoption of postures that are beneficial for the human body. So, in order to preserve a maximum of Patrick Mouratoglou, the creator of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Sophia Antipolis, and coach of us tennis player Serena Williams, gives us a few key tips to apply.

“There was no real positions to avoid absolutely,” says Patrick Mouratoglou. One can even say that it would work in any position. However, the stiffness and pain will come much faster if the posture is avachie, with the round back, with a seat too low or with the elbows that are not based on nothing. It is even if it is his computer on his lap or even if the eyes are too close to the screen”.